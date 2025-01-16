El Ellis News: Leader in scoring off bench in win
Ellis posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro.
Ellis led the way for Iowa while coming off the bench, pacing all Wolves players in scoring and threes made to go along with a team-high-tying assist total in a strong offensive performance. Ellis has appeared in 25 outings this seasons, averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
El Ellis
Free Agent
