El Ellis headshot

El Ellis News: Leads bench in scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Ellis recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.

Ellis provided a nice spark off the Wolves bench in Saturday's defeat, leading all players on the second unit in scoring and assists over a bench-leading minute total. Ellis has averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 11 contests this season.

El Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
