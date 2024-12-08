El Ellis News: Leads bench in scoring in loss
Ellis recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.
Ellis provided a nice spark off the Wolves bench in Saturday's defeat, leading all players on the second unit in scoring and assists over a bench-leading minute total. Ellis has averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 11 contests this season.
El Ellis
Free Agent
