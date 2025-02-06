El Ellis News: Leads offensively in defeat

Ellis posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 142-120 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Ellis paced the Wolves on the offensive end of the floor Wednesday, leading all players in assists while concluding as the lone player with a double-double in a losing effort. Ellis has appeared in 32 outings, averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.