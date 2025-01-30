El Ellis News: Leads offensively off bench

Ellis contributed 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one block over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Ellis shined offensively Wednesday, leading all players in threes made and assists while finishing as one of six Wolves in double figures in scoring. Ellis has appeared in 29 G League contests, averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.