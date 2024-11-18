El Ellis News: Posts efficient final line
Ellis collected 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 112-103 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
Ellis led the Iowa bench in scoring and did so in an efficient manner by hitting 75.0 percent of his tries. This was a rare strong showing for the 24-year-old, who had been held to six total points over his first four appearances of the season leading up to Monday's game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
