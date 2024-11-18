Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
El Ellis headshot

El Ellis News: Posts efficient final line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:16pm

Ellis collected 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 112-103 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Ellis led the Iowa bench in scoring and did so in an efficient manner by hitting 75.0 percent of his tries. This was a rare strong showing for the 24-year-old, who had been held to six total points over his first four appearances of the season leading up to Monday's game.

El Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now