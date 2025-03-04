El Ellis News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss

Ellis contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Ellis was hot from deep in Monday's contest, leading all Wolves bench players in scoring and threes made while also tallying a team-high-tying trio of steals defensively. Ellis has appeared in 41 contests this season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.