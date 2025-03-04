Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
El Ellis headshot

El Ellis News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Ellis contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Ellis was hot from deep in Monday's contest, leading all Wolves bench players in scoring and threes made while also tallying a team-high-tying trio of steals defensively. Ellis has appeared in 41 contests this season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

El Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now