El Ellis News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss
Ellis contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Monday's 130-127 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Ellis was hot from deep in Monday's contest, leading all Wolves bench players in scoring and threes made while also tallying a team-high-tying trio of steals defensively. Ellis has appeared in 41 contests this season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now