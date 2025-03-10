El Ellis News: Reaches double figures off bench

Ellis tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Ellis provided Iowa with a spark off the bench Monday despite not having great success shooting the ball, finishing second among Wolves bench players in scoring and as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Ellis has appeared in 42 outings this season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.