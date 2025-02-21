El Ellis News: Shines off bench in defeat
Ellis recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and one rebounds over 30 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Ellis provided a nice spark off the Wolves bench in Thursday's contest, tallying a team-high-tying scoring total while finishing second among Iowa players in assists in a balanced offensive performance. Ellis has appeared in 37 contests this season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
El Ellis
Free Agent
