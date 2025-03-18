El Ellis News: Shines off bench in defeat

Ellis notched 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Ellis provided a big lift off the Wolves bench in Sunday's outing, leading all second unit players in scoring while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points. Ellis, who also finished second on the team in assists, has appeared in 44 games while averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.