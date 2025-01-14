El Ellis News: Shines off bench in loss
Ellis recorded 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 36 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.
Ellis impressed off the bench in Monday's outing, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while also swiping a team-high-tying trio of steals defensively. Ellis has appeared in 24 G League contests this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
