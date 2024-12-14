El Ellis News: Shines off bench in victory

Ellis recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes in Friday's 114-113 win over Motor City.

Ellis provided an all-around showcase off the Wolves' bench in Friday's win, handing out a team-high assist total while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds. Ellis has appeared in 14 games so far this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.