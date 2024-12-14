Fantasy Basketball
El Ellis headshot

El Ellis News: Shines off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Ellis recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes in Friday's 114-113 win over Motor City.

Ellis provided an all-around showcase off the Wolves' bench in Friday's win, handing out a team-high assist total while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds. Ellis has appeared in 14 games so far this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

El Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
