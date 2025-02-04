El Ellis News: Strong from deep in defeat

Ellis put forth 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 41 minutes in Monday's 147-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Ellis found success from beyond the arc in Monday's outing, finishing as one of two Wolves with four or more threes while ending as one of four players with 15 or more points in a high-scoring defeat. Ellis has appeared in 31 G League contests, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.