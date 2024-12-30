Fantasy Basketball
El Ellis headshot

El Ellis News: Strong offensively in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Ellis finished with 27 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 51 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 overtime win over Mexico City.

Ellis led the way for Iowa in extra time during Sunday's overtime battle, leading all Wolves in assists while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in a double-double showcase. Ellis has averaged 5.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 16 G League contests this season.

El Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
