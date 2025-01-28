El Ellis News: Strong showing off bench in loss

Ellis ended with 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Monday's 126-109 G League loss to Westchester.

Ellis provided a nice lift on the Wolves second unit Monday, leading all bench players in scoring, assists and rebounds over a hefty minute total. Ellis has appeared in 28 contests this season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.