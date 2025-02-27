El Ellis News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer
Ellis finished with 33 points (14-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and eight rebounds over 46 minutes in Monday's 123-116 G League loss to San Diego.
Ellis put forth a well-rounded showing in Monday's contest, leading all Iowa players in scoring while recording team-high-tying assist and rebound totals in a double-double performance. Ellis has appeared in 39 contests this season, averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
