Elfrid Payton Injury: Misses Remix game

Payton sat out Friday's 106-101 G League loss to the Rip City Remix because of an undisclosed injury or illness.

Payton is now at risk of facing an extended absence as the nature and severity of his issue remain unclear. The guard played mostly off the bench in recent action and was involved in distributing and defensive tasks, tallying multiple rebounds, assists and steals in each of his last two outings. Adam Flagler should continue to start and could see increased action if Payton remains sidelined in the future.