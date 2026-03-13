Elfrid Payton News: Double-doubles off bench in win

Payton tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds during 24 minutes in Thursday's 122-119 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Payton had a strong performance despite being limited to a bench role, as he recorded more than 11 points and five assists for the third consecutive game while tying his season-high mark in scoring. The veteran guard also secured his fourth double-double in 24 G League appearances this season.