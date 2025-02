Payton and the Hornets agreed to a second 10-day contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After a successful stint with the Pelicans earlier in the season, Payton will get another look with the Hornets. In two appearances with Charlotte so far, Payton has averaged 2.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes.