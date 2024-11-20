Elfrid Payton News: Reaches double figures in start

Payton posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Payton got the starting nod Wednesday after being signed by New Orleans earlier in the day, going on to hand out a team-high assist total while concluding as one of four Pelicans in double figures in scoring. Payton, who has floating between the G League and the NBA, received a starting nod for the first time since March of 2022.