Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elfrid Payton headshot

Elfrid Payton News: Returning to bench role Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Payton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) is back in the starting unit, so Payton will return to his regular second-unit role. He's made four appearances (two starts) for the Hornets this season, averaging 1.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside off the bench.

Elfrid Payton
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now