Elfrid Payton News: Returning to bench role Saturday

Payton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) is back in the starting unit, so Payton will return to his regular second-unit role. He's made four appearances (two starts) for the Hornets this season, averaging 1.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside off the bench.