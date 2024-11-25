Elfrid Payton News: Sets new career-high 21 assists
Payton produced 14 points (7-11 FG), 21 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Pacers.
Payton dished out a new NBA season high in assists while easily surpassing his previous career high of 16 dimes from March of 2019. The 30-year-old signed with the Pelicans last Wednesday after not having played in the league since May of 2022, and he has been impressive thus far. Through three starts in a depleted Pelicans backcourt, Payton has averaged 9.7 points, 11.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 26.3 minutes per game.
