Payton and the Pelicans agreed to a 10-day contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

This will be Payton's second stint with the Pelicans this season. During his first seven games with the franchise, Payton had some success with 6.7 points, 6.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.9 turnovers.