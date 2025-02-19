Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elfrid Payton headshot

Elfrid Payton News: Slides to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 6:45pm

Payton is not in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) back in Charlotte's starting lineup Wednesday, Payton will slide into the second unit. The veteran guard made five appearances as a reserve in 2024-25 across time with the Hornets and Pelicans, averaging 3.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes during this period.

Elfrid Payton
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now