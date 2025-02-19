Elfrid Payton News: Slides to bench Wednesday

Payton is not in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) back in Charlotte's starting lineup Wednesday, Payton will slide into the second unit. The veteran guard made five appearances as a reserve in 2024-25 across time with the Hornets and Pelicans, averaging 3.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes during this period.