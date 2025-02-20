Elfrid Payton News: Starting sans Ball

Payton is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Although Payton came off the bench on Wednesday's win over the Lakers, he'll step back into Charlotte's starting lineup Thursday in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle). Payton has made four appearances as a starter this season across time with the Pelicans and Hornets, with the veteran guard averaging 8.3 points, 10.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes during these instances.