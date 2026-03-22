Elijah Cain Injury: Absent Saturday

Cain sat out Saturday's 131-115 G League win over the Valley Suns with a left calf injury.

Cain has returned to the sidelines less than a week after recovering from an illness, and it's now unclear when he'll be ready to play again. However, he's a secondary option in San Diego's rotation and has yet to record meaningful production. Thus, Jahmyl Telfort should remain active regardless of Cain's status going forward.