Elijah Cain Injury: Absent Saturday
Cain sat out Saturday's 131-115 G League win over the Valley Suns with a left calf injury.
Cain has returned to the sidelines less than a week after recovering from an illness, and it's now unclear when he'll be ready to play again. However, he's a secondary option in San Diego's rotation and has yet to record meaningful production. Thus, Jahmyl Telfort should remain active regardless of Cain's status going forward.
Elijah Cain
Free Agent
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