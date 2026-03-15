Elijah Cain Injury: Dealing with illness

Cain was sidelined in Saturday's 128-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to illness.

Cain will look to return to action as soon as he regains full health, although his opportunities may be limited given that he's a secondary option in the rotation behind Jahmyl Telfort. Cain has made two appearances off the bench for San Diego, racking up only 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over that span.