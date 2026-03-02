Elijah Cain News: Efficient 10 points in return
Cain (illness) totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 121-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.
The 29-year-old missed around a week of play with an illness, providing a scoring pop off the bench. Cain has made three G League regular-season appearances so far, averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 14.3 minutes per game.
Elijah Cain
Free Agent
