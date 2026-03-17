Elijah Cain News: Returns to action Monday

Cain (illness) finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 10 minutes in Monday's 116-108 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Cain failed to make an impact off the bench in his comeback from a short absence. With only one double-digit scoring performance and little production in other categories over six games this season, he's unlikely to take meaningful playing time away from Jahmyl Telfort for the rest of the campaign.