Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Harkless missed Monday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves with a left groin strain.

The Stars play against the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, so fantasy managers will want to consider Harkless questionable for that contest. Harkless has been impressive across 14 appearances with the Stars, averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
