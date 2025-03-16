Elijah Harkless Injury: Doesn't play Saturday

Harkless (groin) didn't play in Saturday's 121-101 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Harkless sat out of the second night of a back-to-back set due to a lingering groin strain. The two-way combo guard hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since Feb. 12, and he is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals across 29.3 minutes per game in 35 G League outings.