Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Harkless (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Harkless has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a sixth straight game. His final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday against the Lakers. Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler are candidates for increased roles in Utah's depleted backcourt.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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