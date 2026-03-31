Elijah Harkless Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Harkless (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
The two-way player is in jeopardy of joining Keyonte George (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) on the inactive list for a second consecutive contest due to left hamstring soreness. If Harkless is unable to suit up Wednesday, Bez Mbeng would likely see a significant uptick in playing time.
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