Elijah Harkless Injury: Questionable for Friday
Harkless (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Memphis.
Harkless has missed Utah's last five games with a left hamstring strain, though the questionable tag means there's a chance he will return this season. If he remains sidelined, Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler would both likely continue seeing significant minutes.
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