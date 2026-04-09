Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Harkless (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Memphis.

Harkless has missed Utah's last five games with a left hamstring strain, though the questionable tag means there's a chance he will return this season. If he remains sidelined, Bez Mbeng and Kennedy Chandler would both likely continue seeing significant minutes.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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