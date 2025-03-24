Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 4:51pm

Harkless (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harkless hasn't played in a game at the G League or NBA level since March 14 due to the groin strain. The two-way combo guard's next chance to suit up with the Jazz will come Thursday against the Rockets, though he'll likely make his return with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, as he hasn't played for the Jazz since the All-Star break.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now