Elijah Harkless Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Harkless (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harkless hasn't played in a game at the G League or NBA level since March 14 due to the groin strain. The two-way combo guard's next chance to suit up with the Jazz will come Thursday against the Rockets, though he'll likely make his return with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, as he hasn't played for the Jazz since the All-Star break.