Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Sits out G League game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 7:28pm

Harkless was inactive Monday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves due to a left groin strain.

Harkless signed a two-way deal with the Jazz on Jan. 1, but he hasn't seen action for the parent club since the All-Star break. Before sitting out Monday on account of the groin issue, Harkless had averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game over 14 appearances for Salt Lake City.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now