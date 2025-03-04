Elijah Harkless Injury: Sits out G League game with injury

Harkless was inactive Monday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves due to a left groin strain.

Harkless signed a two-way deal with the Jazz on Jan. 1, but he hasn't seen action for the parent club since the All-Star break. Before sitting out Monday on account of the groin issue, Harkless had averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game over 14 appearances for Salt Lake City.