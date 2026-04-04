Elijah Harkless Injury: Unavailable against Oklahoma City
Harkless (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Oklahoma City.
Harkless will now miss a fourth consecutive game. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Keyonte George (hamstring) also on the shelf for Sunday's contest, Cody Williams, Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng should handle most of the work in the backcourt.
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