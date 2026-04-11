Elijah Harkless Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Harkless (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Harkless will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain. The two-way player will finish the season with averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.0 minutes per game over 26 regular-season outings (nine starts).