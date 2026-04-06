Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless Injury: Won't play vs. Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:18pm

Harkless (hamstring) is listed out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

Harkless will miss a fifth straight game while dealing with a left hamstring injury. His next opportunity to return to the hardwood will arrive Friday against Memphis.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
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