Elijah Harkless News: Another big workload

Harkless supplied 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

With the Jazz evaluating lots of new rotation players, Harkless has emerged as a key contributor for the team. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 31.7 minutes per contest with 12.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 38.4 percent shooting from the field.