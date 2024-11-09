Elijah Harkless News: Busy night at charity stripe

Harkless recorded 20 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Rip City Remix.

Harkless finished with a game-high seven free-throw attempts. He came off the bench and wasn't efficient from the field overall but tied Trentyn Flowers with a game-high 20 points.