Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Busy night at charity stripe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Harkless recorded 20 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Rip City Remix.

Harkless finished with a game-high seven free-throw attempts. He came off the bench and wasn't efficient from the field overall but tied Trentyn Flowers with a game-high 20 points.

Elijah Harkless
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now