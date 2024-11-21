Elijah Harkless News: Dominant off bench

Harkless played 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to San Diego and compiled 28 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Harkless scored a season-high 28 points despite playing just 28 minutes while coming off the bench. The 24-year-old has had an effective start to the season, averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists across his first five appearances and will look to maintain this level of production as the season goes on.