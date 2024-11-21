Fantasy Basketball
Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Dominant off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Harkless played 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to San Diego and compiled 28 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Harkless scored a season-high 28 points despite playing just 28 minutes while coming off the bench. The 24-year-old has had an effective start to the season, averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists across his first five appearances and will look to maintain this level of production as the season goes on.

Elijah Harkless
 Free Agent
