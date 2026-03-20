Elijah Harkless News: Double-double in Thursday's start

Harkless ended Thursday's 128-96 win over the Bucks with 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes.

Making his fourth start in 10 March games, Harkless set a new career scoring high while recording his first career double-double. Over four games since Keyonte George (hamstring) was sidelined, Harkless is averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.5 steals in 31.0 minutes.