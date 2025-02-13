Elijah Harkless News: Drops 30 points in G League win

Harkless played 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 123-104 win over Sioux Falls and tallied 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Harkless' hot streak continued during Wednesday's victory as he's now surpassed 30 points scored in five of his last nine outings with the Stars. The two-way player has appeared in 10 NBA games this season but has only seen limited playing time, and he should continue to see the majority of his usage in the G League.