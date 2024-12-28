Elijah Harkless News: Drops 31 points in G League
Harkless logged 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals during Friday's 124-117 win over the Hustle.
Harkless caught fire from distance, drilling five three-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points. The 24-year-old also chipped in defensively, compiling a pair of steals. Harkless is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.
Elijah Harkless
Free Agent
