Elijah Harkless News: Erupts for 37 points

Harkless finished with 37 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 136-127 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Harkless paced his club in scoring and nearly nabbed a double-double with a strong effort on the boards. He also buried a team-high four treys and has now drilled three or more triples in back-to-back appearances for the Stars.