Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Erupts for 37 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Harkless finished with 37 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 136-127 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Harkless paced his club in scoring and nearly nabbed a double-double with a strong effort on the boards. He also buried a team-high four treys and has now drilled three or more triples in back-to-back appearances for the Stars.

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now