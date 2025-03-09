Elijah Harkless News: Erupts for 40 points in G League

Harkless (groin) tallied 40 points (12-30 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes Sunday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 129-121 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Back in action for the Stars for the first time since Feb. 28 after missing time due to left groin soreness, Harkless dominated the usage, with his 30 shot attempts easily surpassing Max Abmas (17) for the top mark on the team. Though he was far from efficient, Harkless still bludgeoned his way to a new season-high scoring total. Harkless is on a two-way deal with Utah and could get some more opportunities with the parent club during the final month of the season while the 15-49 Jazz play out the string.