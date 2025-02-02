Elijah Harkless News: Leading scorer in G League win

Harkless played 28 minutes Saturday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 118-105 win over the Herd and compiled 33 points (10-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and a block.

Harkless had a dominant outing during Saturday's victory, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and three-pointers made while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from deep. The two-way player has seen an uptick in playing time with the Jazz over the past month and should continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League.