Elijah Harkless News: Leading scorer Tuesday

Harkless played 35 minutes Tuesday during San Diego's 106-104 win over Salt Lake City and logged 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Harkless' 28 points scored not only were the most on the team but also matched his season-high total set during San Diego's Nov. 20 win versus South Bay. The 24-year-old was also dominant on the defensive end once again as he's now racked up a combined 11 steals across his last two outings.