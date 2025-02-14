Elijah Harkless News: Logs double-double in G league
Harkless played 38 minutes Thursday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 120-118 win over Sioux Falls and tallied 27 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block.
Harkless racked up a season-high 10 assists en route to compiling his second double-double of the campaign. However, he had an inefficient shooting performance, converting on just 31.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 27.3 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has seen an uptick in usage in the NBA across the past two months and should continue to split his time between the Jazz and the Stars.
