Elijah Harkless News: Not starting Thursday
Harkless is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
The Jazz are instead taking a look at John Konchar in the first unit. Harkless has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.8 minutes per contest in his last four games (two starts).
