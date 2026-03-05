Elijah Harkless headshot

Elijah Harkless News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Harkless is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The Jazz are instead taking a look at John Konchar in the first unit. Harkless has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.8 minutes per contest in his last four games (two starts).

Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz
